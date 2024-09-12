AA Convention in St. Cloud on Saturday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Intergroup of Alcoholics Anonymous is holding its 11th annual AA Convention this Saturday at the St. Cloud Alano Club.
The daylong event is open to AA members and non-members.
The keynote address will be given by Chief Judge Kerry Meyer who serves as a non-alcoholic trustee for the General Service Board of AA. Meyer will talk about how AA cooperates with the courts and corrections.
Alcoholics Anonymous was founded in 1935 as an effective and enduring program of recovery.
You can call the St. Cloud Intergroup's AA Assistance Line at (320) 204-6005 to learn more about the AA Convention or the AA program.
