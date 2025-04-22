A Passenger Was Hurt When A Truck Rolled on the Interstate

ALBANY (WJON News) -- The passenger in a straight truck was hurt when it rolled on the interstate.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Monday just after 1:00 p.m. on Interstate 94 near Albany in Stearns County.

Thirty-year-old Joshua Hengel of St. Cloud was driving east when the truck entered the median and rolled.

Fifty-four-year-old Lance Hengel of St. Cloud was taken to Melrose Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

