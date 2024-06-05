7 Candidates File to Run For St. Cloud Area School Board

7 Candidates File to Run For St. Cloud Area School Board

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Seven people are running for spots on the St. Cloud Area School Board.

There are four open seats on the board this year.

The candidates are Scott Andreason, Yoanna Avala-Zaidana, Al Dahlgren, Diana Fenton, Shannon Haws, Bruce Hentges, and Monica Segura-Schwartz.

All four incumbents Andreason, Dahlgren, Haws, and Segura-Schwartz are seeking re-election.

All seven candidates will be on the ballot in the general election in November.

