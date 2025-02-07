50 Mile Per Hour Wind Gusts Around Minnesota Thursday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Several wind gusts around Minnesota topped 50 miles an hour on Thursday.

The National Weather Service says the top gust was in Redwood Falls at 54 miles an hour. Alexandria had a gust of 53 miles an hour. St. Cloud, St. Paul, and Crystal all reported gusts at 51 miles an hour on Thursday afternoon.

In case you're wondering, the strongest ever recorded wind gust in Minnesota was 121 miles an hour on September 1st, 2011 in Donaldson in Kittson County.

Historically, April is the windiest month in Minnesota.

Thankfully, we have much lighter winds in the forecast with 5 mile an hour winds on Friday, 10 to 15 mile an hour winds on Saturday, and 5 to 10 mile an hour winds on Sunday.

