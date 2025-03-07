3 Fire Departments Respond to Building Fire in Stearns County
MELROSE (WJON News) -- Fire crews responded to a fire in Stearns County.
The Sheriff's Office says they received a call at about noon Thursday for a building fire in Grove Township near Melrose.
Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathon Klaphake of Melrose said he could see smoke coming from a turkey barn and that there was a skid loader on fire inside the building.
No people or animals were in the building.
The Melrose Fire Department was assisted by the fire departments from Freeport and Sauk Centre.
Klaphake says he had been spreading fresh bedding in the barn prior to the fire with the skid loader.
