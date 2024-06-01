2024 Class A First For Sartell-St. Stephen

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The class of 2024 at Sartell-St. Stephen High School will be a first for the school. The graduates will be the first class to have spent their entire career in person at the new high school.

Because of the pandemic, they did do some hybrid learning but for the most part, they were in the building. Assistant Principal Nick Peterson says it was a team effort to get the students to this point:

"The bigger piece for this class is just having persevered, you know, for those first two years and then now reaching this point and our councilors and teachers have done a great job supporting these students to achieve this level at graduation."

Peterson says he thinks the students realize the uniqueness of their accomplishments:

"If you ask them to think back to their 9th and 10th grade year they may remember that yeah it was some unique times and they persevered and now are achieving what we all want and that's, you know, the graduation on Saturday."

Peterson says they have about 300 kids graduating this year. The Sartell-St. Stephen High School's graduation ceremony is Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

