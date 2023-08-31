2 Hurt in Car, Bus Collision Near Willmar

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt when a car and a bus collided.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 23 near Willmar.

The car driven by 25-year-old Arianna Dobmeier of Clara City was going west on the highway while the bus driven by 60-year-old Andre Dillard of St. Paul was going south on County Road 15.

Both drivers were taken to CentraCare Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol report does not mention anything about passengers being on the bus.

