2 Hurt in Car, Bus Collision Near Willmar
WILLMAR (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt when a car and a bus collided.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 23 near Willmar.
The car driven by 25-year-old Arianna Dobmeier of Clara City was going west on the highway while the bus driven by 60-year-old Andre Dillard of St. Paul was going south on County Road 15.
Both drivers were taken to CentraCare Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The State Patrol report does not mention anything about passengers being on the bus.
