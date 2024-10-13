2 Bears 1 Cave Star Bringing Latest Tour To Minnesota

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A New York Times best-selling author and comedian is bringing his latest tour to Minnesota. Tom Segura's "Come Together" tour will giggle its way onto the stage at Xcel Energy Center on April 18th next year.

Segura is known for his Netflix specials like "Ball Hog," "Disgraceful," and "Sledgehammer." In 2022, he wrote his best-selling book "I'd Like to Play Alone" which received wide praise as laugh-out-loud funny.

He also co-hosts the podcast "Your Mom's House" with his wife Christina Pazsitzky, along with "2 Bears 1 Cave" with Bert Kreischer. Segura says the new tour is the most fun he has had on tour and is excited to continue to bring it to great cities across the globe. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

