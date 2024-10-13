2 Bears 1 Cave Star Bringing Latest Tour To Minnesota

2 Bears 1 Cave Star Bringing Latest Tour To Minnesota

Charley Gallay, Getty Images

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A New York Times best-selling author and comedian is bringing his latest tour to Minnesota. Tom Segura's "Come Together" tour will giggle its way onto the stage at Xcel Energy Center on April 18th next year.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Elyse Jankoski, Getty Images
loading...

Segura is known for his Netflix specials like "Ball Hog," "Disgraceful," and "Sledgehammer." In 2022, he wrote his best-selling book "I'd Like to Play Alone" which received wide praise as laugh-out-loud funny.

He also co-hosts the podcast "Your Mom's House" with his wife Christina Pazsitzky, along with "2 Bears 1 Cave" with Bert Kreischer. Segura says the new tour is the most fun he has had on tour and is excited to continue to bring it to great cities across the globe. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

Greg Doherty, Getty Images
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

10th Annual Butterfly Release Honors Lost Loved Ones in St. Cloud

 

10 Places in St. Cloud That Would Be Fun to Explore Once Abandoned

 

20 Things the World Should Thank Minnesota For

Filed Under: Come Together Tour, Toim Segura, xcel energy center
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON