2 Bears 1 Cave Star Bringing Latest Tour To Minnesota
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A New York Times best-selling author and comedian is bringing his latest tour to Minnesota. Tom Segura's "Come Together" tour will giggle its way onto the stage at Xcel Energy Center on April 18th next year.
Segura is known for his Netflix specials like "Ball Hog," "Disgraceful," and "Sledgehammer." In 2022, he wrote his best-selling book "I'd Like to Play Alone" which received wide praise as laugh-out-loud funny.
He also co-hosts the podcast "Your Mom's House" with his wife Christina Pazsitzky, along with "2 Bears 1 Cave" with Bert Kreischer. Segura says the new tour is the most fun he has had on tour and is excited to continue to bring it to great cities across the globe. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- A Pillar Of Little Falls Community Celebrates 120th Anniversary
- Tri-County Humane Society’s Companion Walk A Howling Good Time
- Como Park Zoo Announces Historic Two New Additions
- Rocori Students Unlock History As They Bring A Park Back To Life
- Sartell Coach Making Wheels On The Bus Go Round & Round
- Red Truck Ice Cream Rolls Into The Hearts Of Cold Spring
10th Annual Butterfly Release Honors Lost Loved Ones in St. Cloud
10 Places in St. Cloud That Would Be Fun to Explore Once Abandoned