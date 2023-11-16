14 Gang Members Indicted for Racketeering, Fentanyl Trafficking

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A superseding indictment was unsealed Wednesday in Minnesota charging 14 additional members and associates of the Minneapolis Highs gang with racketeering (RICO) conspiracy and fentanyl trafficking.

Additional charges include firearms violations, kidnapping, assault, and carjacking.

In addition to the previously charged conduct involving a years-long pattern of violence, the superseding indictment alleges an extensive fentanyl trafficking operation involving Arizona-based suppliers.

Between the summer of 2020 and the spring of 2023, Highs members are alleged to have made numerous round-trip flights from Minneapolis to Phoenix, at times carrying large sums of money, to obtain fentanyl pills for re-sale in Minneapolis.

During the same period, Highs members shipped numerous U.S. Postal Service packages containing fentanyl pills to Minneapolis from Arizona.

Through the course of the investigation, law enforcement has seized approximately 11.6 kilos of fentanyl, at least 36 guns, and over $218,000.

The following defendants are charged in the Highs superseding indictment, with all defendants being from Minneapolis, unless otherwise noted below.

Gregory Brown, aka Lil’ G, aka Knowledge, 33, is charged with RICO Conspiracy and Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances.

Marques Walker, aka Q, aka Quez, 41, is charged with RICO Conspiracy, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

Deandre Poe, aka Squizzy, aka Fat Squad, 34, is charged with RICO Conspiracy and Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances.

Clinton Brown, aka CJ, 29, is charged with RICO Conspiracy and Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances.

Amarjah Lester, aka M-Thang, 21, is charged with RICO Conspiracy and Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, and Possession of a Firearm During and In Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime.

Christopher Lee Washington, aka Flock, aka David Hendricks, 29, is charged with RICO Conspiracy and Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances.

Ernest Ketter, aka Shakedown, 27, is charged with RICO conspiracy and Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances.

Robert Lesure, aka Bibby Folks, 21, is charged with RICO Conspiracy and Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances.

Avante Nix, aka Fat Folks, 21, is charged with RICO Conspiracy and Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances.

Arron Davis, aka A-Boogie, 31, is charged with RICO Conspiracy and Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances.

Dashawn Jackson, aka D-Nice, 31, is charged with RICO Conspiracy and Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances.

Jadarius Wright, 29, of Phoenix, Arizona, is charged with is charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

Carlos Serrano, 31, of Phoenix, Arizona, is charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances.

Leneal Frazier, aka Baby Chop, aka Lil’ Chop, 22, who was previously indicted on September 6, 2023, is charged with Kidnapping in Aid of Racketeering, Assault in Aid of Racketeering, Carjacking, and Brandishing a Firearm During and In Relation to a Crime of Violence.

If convicted, the defendants face a range of penalties, including up to life in prison for racketeering conspiracy.

