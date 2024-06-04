10th Ave South In St. Cloud Closed Due to Flooding

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- 10th Avenue South in St. Cloud under the Highway 23 bridge is closed due to flooding.

The St. Cloud Public Utilities Department says road closures are marked and detours are available.  All traffic should avoid the flooded area.

Several counties in central Minnesota, including Stearns, Benton, and Sherburne, are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8:00 p.m

