Family, Investigators Mark 10 Years Since Tom Bearson’s Murder

SARTELL (WJON News) -- This past Friday marked the 10th anniversary of Tom Bearson's murder. The Sartell native was in his freshman year at North Dakota State University.

Tom's dad Greg says the family remains confident that one day there will be justice for him and his murder will be solved.

The Moorhead Police Department put out a news release on Friday with an update on the investigation. They say people familiar with what happened to Tom on September 20th, 2014 may have exhibited changes of behavior like altering their appearance, changing their routine, having unexplained injuries, or a change in their mood.

We really hope that the people out there that read that will respond and those people that might know something will reach out to the Moorhead Police Department and help us with the case.

Greg Bearson says the family meets with the investigators about three times a year in person at their home in Sartell, with more contact in between those meetings. He says evidence continues to come in.

Certainly, there's been a lot of new evidence and information that has come forward since Tom's body was found. I guess our family would encourage those people to cooperate to the extent that they can.

Tom Bearson's body was found in the Moorhead RV Sales parking lot three days after he went missing.

Moorhead Police Department has a designated phone line (218) 299-5119 and email address bearson@moorheadmn.gove for information in the case.

Sarah Mueller, WJON

Greg says the foundation his family started in Tom's name was been therapeutic for the family. He says Tom was an amazing son, he had a passion for life with a sense of humor and fun that lit up a room.

