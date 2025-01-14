$100K Powerball Winner in Minnesota

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- It wasn't the jackpot but someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Minnesota is a big winner.

The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning $100,000 winning ticket drawn Monday night for the Powerball with Power Play drawing.

The numbers drawn were 4, 6, 16, 39, 66 and the Power Ball 9.

The ticket was bought at Network Liquors in Ham Lake.

The jackpot was not won, so that grows to an estimated $303 million for the next drawing on Wednesday night.

