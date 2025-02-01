1 SCSU Beats #2 UW-Parkside In Statement Win

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University wrestling team remains undefeated after getting a big win against the second-ranked team in the nation in Division II.

The match was held on Friday night at Halenbeck Hall on the St. Cloud State campus.

The final score was 18 to 12.

The Huskies improve to 11 - 0 overall and 6 - 0 in the NSIC.

Conor Knopick picked up his tenth win of the year.

No. 13 Colby Njos is now 8-2.

No. 1 Joel Jesuroga remains undefeated on the year with a 16-0 record.

No. 3 Nick Novak moved to 16-3 on the year.

No. 2 Bryce Dagel now sits at 16-3.

No. 2 Dominic Murphy remains unbeaten with a perfect 18-0 record.

St. Cloud State will be back in action as they take on Northern State on February 7.

