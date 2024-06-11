$1 Million in Grants Awarded by Norman C. Skalicky Fund

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Three organizations have been awarded grants from the Norman C. Skalicky Foundation Fund.

The Central Minnesota Community Foundation announced Tuesday the Friends of North Park Albany received $500,000 for its picnic shelter project in 2024 and for its splash pad project in 2025.

The Great River Children's Museum received $250,000 for programming.

The St. Cloud Technical and Community College received $250,000 for its scholarship fund.

The Norman C. Skalicky Foundation Fund, with the Central Minnesota Community Foundation, began in 1999.

