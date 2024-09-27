Zebra Mussels Found in Morrison County Lake

DNR photo

UPSALA (WJON News) -- Zebra mussels have been found in a Morrison County lake.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says they've confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Cedar Lake, near Upsala.

The Pine-Cedar Lake Association contacted the DNR after finding zebra mussels on settlement samplers at multiple locations around the lake.  Settlement samplers are solid surfaces that are temporarily placed in water and monitored to aid in detecting zebra mussels.

