Zach Williams And Crowder Set To Light Up Roy Wilkins Auditorium
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Be prepared to be uplifted when these two artists bring their show to Minnesota this fall. Zach Williams and Crowder will play the Roy Wilkins Auditorium for the first time on November 8th.
Williams is a five-time Grammy Award winner and Christian musician known for his blend of southern rock and country. He also wrote his memoir, "Rescue Story: Faith, Freedom, and Finding My Way Home, in 2024, where he shares his struggles and the role of faith in his recovery.
Crowder is known for his innovative fusion of rock, folk, and electronic sounds and has had four number-one singles. The two artists promise to host a powerful night of stories, music, and memories. They will also be joined on tour by Matt Maher, and tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday on Ticketmaster.
