ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Xcel Energy’s plan to install hundreds of vehicle charging stations across the state has been delayed.

At the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission meeting last week, the public comment period for the project was extended until at least mid-May.

In addition, an administrative law judge will meet with Xcel officials to discuss other options.

Last August, Xcel Energy submitted a plan to build and operate more than 700 electric vehicle charging stations by 2026. Construction would be financed by a proposed increase in rates to current Xcel Energy customers.

In addition, Xcel Energy would provide 32 electric school busses, and the related charging equipment, to school districts at no cost.

Since the opening of the public comment period, hundreds of companies and individuals have protested the plan, citing the stress of adding another charge to Minnesota families.

For more information, and to file a comment on the plan, enter Docket # 22-432 into the search engine here.

