Xcel Energy Offers Bill Assistance And Warns Of Scams
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Xcel Energy is reminding people that there is assistance available for anyone struggling to pay their utility bill with the Cold Weather Rule ending on Wednesday.
The Minnesota Energy Assistance Program will help pay up to $2,000 towards heat, power, water, or to repair or replace broken heating systems for eligible households. Xcel also has affordability programs and payment options available. The Cold Weather Rule runs each year from October 1st to April 30th and helps protect residential energy customers from utility disconnections if it affects their primary heating source.
They also want to warn customers of scams that typically tick up this time of year. Xcel says in most cases, the scammer will tell the person their account is overdue and service will be disconnected if a large payment is not made.
The scammer then instructs the person to purchase a pre-paid debit or credit card and demands they call back to make a payment. Xcel says they always initially contact customers by mail about past due bills, and people should never wire money, provide bank card numbers, or social security numbers to an unverified source. When in doubt, hang up the phone immediately and then contact Xcel Energy directly.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Animals Come to Earth In Latest From Inside Up Games
- Red Carpet To Celebrate Anniversary With Big Event This Fall
- New Family Achievement Center’s Mission Is To Provide Hope
- Pine Grove Zoo Ready For A Big 2025 Season
- New Speed Limit For Farm Equipment On Minnesota Roads
- Vinyl Fans Gearing Up For A Holiday-Like Weekend
LOOK: Biggest Tornadoes in Minnesota of the Past Decade
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Come Visit Gilman, Minnesota in Pictures