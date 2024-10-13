Xcel Energy Center Supporting Food Drive At Concerts This Week
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Xcel Energy Center is using two upcoming concerts to support a special food drive. The arena is partnering with the non-profit Every Meal to collect food and donations at the P!nk concerts on October 17th and 18th.
The initiative aims to raise support and awareness for the fight against child hunger in Minnesota. Fans are encouraged to donate food or make a donation to Every Meal in honor of P!nk. People can drop off non-perishable food items before each show or donate by scanning the QR code at the gates. Every Meal President and founder Rob Williams says they are incredibly grateful to Xcel Energy Center, P!nk, and fans for their support and it takes partnerships like this to drive awareness about the issue and make an impact.
In Minnesota, about 300,000 children live with food insecurity and through Every Meal's Weekend Meal Program, nearly 12,000 kids at 375 schools throughout Minnesota receive Every Meal food bags every Friday to ensure they have something to eat over the weekend.
