OTSEGO (WJON News) -- The Wright County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible road rage incident.

The Sheriff says at about 10:36 p.m. on Thursday the Wright County Sheriff's Office Communications Center received a report of a possible gun shot from one vehicle towards another as the vehicles were traveling southbound on Highway 101 in the City of Otsego at about 10:20 p.m.

Wright County Deputies responded to the area, found the person who reported the incident and collected evidence indicating that the vehicle had been struck twice by gunfire.

The suspect vehicle was not located in the area.

No one required medical transportation from the scene.

The Minnesota State Patrol and Sherburne County Sheriff's Office assisted with the incident.

The incident is under investigation by the Wright County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark colored sedan with tinted windows.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to call Wright County Sheriff's Office, Detective Rudolph at 763-682-7902.

