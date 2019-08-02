Woman Struck, Killed While Walking Across Highway 10 in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A woman walking across Highway 10 in St. Cloud was struck and killed by a pickup. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

A pickup driven by 55-year-old Julie Gowen of Breezy Point was in the westbound lanes approaching the intersection with East St. Germain Street. The pickup had the green light when the woman entered the road and was hit.

Fifty-seven-year-old Judith Ramirez of St. Cloud was killed.