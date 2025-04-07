Woman Killed While Running Across The Interstate
BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) -- A woman was struck and killed while attempting to run across an interstate.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Saturday at about 8:45 p.m. on eastbound 494 in Bloomington.
Sixty-six-year-old Cynthia Finnell of Bloomington died in the incident.
The driver of the vehicle that struck her was not hurt.
