Woman Killed While Running Across The Interstate

BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) -- A woman was struck and killed while attempting to run across an interstate.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Saturday at about 8:45 p.m. on eastbound 494 in Bloomington.

Sixty-six-year-old Cynthia Finnell of Bloomington died in the incident.

The driver of the vehicle that struck her was not hurt.

