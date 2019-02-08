Wolves Slide Continues In Orlando Thursday

The Orlando Magic beat the Timberwolves 122-112 Thursday night in Orlando. The Wolves, who have now lost five of their past six games, fall to 25-29 with the loss.

The game was close in the first quarter, with neither team electing to play much defense, but the Magic pulled away with a 39-point second quarter to take a 71-58 lead into the locker room.

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 27 points and 11 rebounds while also dishing out five assists. Andrew Wiggins added 23 points for the Wolves, but needed 28 shots to get there.

The Timberwolves will play at New Orleans at 8:30 Friday night. The game can be heard on AM 1240, WJON.