Wolves Force Almost 30 Turnovers, Lose to Cavaliers

The Minnesota Timberwolves' time in the win column was short-lived as they fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers at home Saturday night.

Minnesota may have scored the first basket, but the Cavaliers took over quickly after and held a steady lead through the entire game. The depleted Wolves squad fell 94-88.

Karl-Anthony Towns missed his sixth straight game due to a knee injury and Andrew Wiggins was out with flu-like symptoms. Jeff Teague led the team in scoring with 18 points and four assists. Kelan Martin tallied 17 points and six rebounds, and Robert Covington added 14 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

Minnesota forced nearly 30 turnovers but came up short in the rebound game, only coming up with 39 compared to Cleveland's 61.

The Wolves fall to 11-20. They will look to get back on track when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Pre-game starts at 6:3 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.