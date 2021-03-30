Wolves And Wild Lose, Twins Win – Tuesday Sports Blast
The Wolves hung tough but lost at Brooklyn, the Wild fell in a shootout and the Twins won their penultimate Spring Training game Monday. Here's a look at the results and a look ahead at Tuesday's schedule.
- The Minnesota Timberwolves hung with the Brooklyn Nets but ultimately fell 112-107 Monday night. Wolves rookie Anthony Edwards missed a free throw late in the fourth quarter that would have tied the game at 108. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 31 points, while James Harden led the Nets with 38.
The Wolves will host the New York Knicks Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
- The Minnesota Wild fell 4-3 to the San Jose Sharks in a game decided by a shootout in northern California. Marcus Johansson, Kevin Fiala and Nick Bonino scored goals for the Wild in the loss.
The Wild will play at San Jose again on Wednesday night.
- The Minnesota Twins topped the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 in the second-to-last Spring Training game of the year. Willians Astudillo hit a home run in the Twins' win.
The Twins will take on the Pirates again Tuesday before breaking camp and opening the regular season at Milwaukee on Thursday.
TUESDAY
- The Class A boys hockey state tournament gets underway at Xcel Energy Center:
Northern Lakes vs Gentry Academy 11 AM
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato vs East Grand Forks 1 PM
Dodge County vs Hermantown 6 PM
Delano vs Little Falls 8 PM
- The St. Cloud State baseball team will play a doubleheader at Concordia-St. Paul at 1:30 p.m.
- St. Cloud State softball will host Duluth for a pair of games beginning at 1 p.m.
- St. Cloud State volleyball will host Concordia-St. Paul at 7 p.m.
- The NCAA men's basketball tournament will advance two more teams to the Final Four when USC takes on Gonzaga and UCLA plays against Michigan (6 p.m. AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports).