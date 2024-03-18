Snow In Minnesota Thursday, Bigger Weekend Storm Possible

UNDATED (WJON News) -- After a very quiet winter season, spring is coming in with a bang in Minnesota.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says a broad area of 1 to 2” of snow grows increasingly likely for Thursday.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks says over two inches of accumulated snow and reduced visibility from heavy snow will impact portions of North Dakota into Minnesota on Thursday.

They say we should prepare for hazardous travel conditions on Thursday.

There remains the chance for another winter storm to affect the Northern Plains this weekend. The primary driver looks to be heavy snowfall. The graphic below is for the weekend system.

Keep in mind it is still very early, and a lot could change in the coming days before we get to the weekend.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

High uncertainty in the location and amount of snowfall for the weekend means there aren't a lot of details that can be shared, so stay tuned for further forecast updates.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The National Weather Service in Duluth says a messy spring storm will impact the Midwest Sunday through Tuesday. Accumulating snow, wintry mix and heavy rain will affect the area. The heaviest precipitation is expected Sunday into Monday.

Weekend travel conditions may be adversely affected.

St. Cloud has had just a trace of snow so far in March, which is 5.4 inches below normal. We've had 13.6 inches of snow for the season so far, which is 26.7 inches below normal.

READ RELATED ARTICLES