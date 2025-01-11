Winter Weather Advisory for Central Minnesota

Winter Weather Advisory for Central Minnesota

MN DOT

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of Central Minnesota.

National Weather Service
loading...

The National Weather Service says it will be in effect from 3:00 p.m. Saturday until 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

National Weather Service
loading...

Snow is expected into Sunday morning, then areas of blowing snow Sunday afternoon.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

St. Cloud has had 11.2 inches of snow so far this season.  We're 8.8 inches of snow below normal.  The normal amount of snow for us by this point in the season is 20.0 inches.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Come Visit Maple Lake with Us

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON