Winter Weather Advisory for Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of Central Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says it will be in effect from 3:00 p.m. Saturday until 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

Snow is expected into Sunday morning, then areas of blowing snow Sunday afternoon.

Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

St. Cloud has had 11.2 inches of snow so far this season. We're 8.8 inches of snow below normal. The normal amount of snow for us by this point in the season is 20.0 inches.

