Winter Weather Advisory in Northwestern Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for part of Northwestern Minnesota.

The advisory will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Total snow accumulations between 1 and 5 inches are expected. Snow banding and elevation differences may result in highly variable amounts over short distances.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, primarily along and west of the Red River Valley.

The North Central part of North Dakota is under a Winter Storm Warning

