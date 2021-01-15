Winter Weather Advisory Continues, Little Additional Snow

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service says the Winter Weather Advisory will continue until 6:00 p.m. Friday.

National Weather Service

North/northwest winds will be rather gusty Friday, especially in west-central Minnesota this morning.

A slow-moving winter storm with gusty winds is whipping up blizzard conditions and causing hazardous travel in southwestern Minnesota and northeastern South Dakota.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the region until 6 p.m. Friday. Winds of 30 mph and gusting as high as 60 mph were creating whiteout conditions on area roadways.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported numerous road closures because of whiteout conditions, including westbound I-90 west of Blue Earth overnight.

The winds will let up some as the day progresses.

Snow will taper off this afternoon.

There is a slight chance for snow east Saturday night, and west on Monday. Any accumulations should be minor.

