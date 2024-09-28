Winning $2 Million Lottery Ticket Sold in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Minnesota is $2 million richer.

The Minnesota State Lottery says the ticket is for the Mega Millions game with the Megaplier.  The ticket was sold at the HolidayStation store on Edina Industrial Boulevard in Edina.

The winning ticket was for Friday night's game.  The numbers drawn were 29, 46, 53, 69, 70 with the mega ball 23.

No one won the jackpot so that prize grows to an estimated $93 million for the next drawing.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

