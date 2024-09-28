Winning $2 Million Lottery Ticket Sold in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Minnesota is $2 million richer.
The Minnesota State Lottery says the ticket is for the Mega Millions game with the Megaplier. The ticket was sold at the HolidayStation store on Edina Industrial Boulevard in Edina.
The winning ticket was for Friday night's game. The numbers drawn were 29, 46, 53, 69, 70 with the mega ball 23.
No one won the jackpot so that prize grows to an estimated $93 million for the next drawing.
Get our free mobile app
Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Event Producer, Culinary Teacher Create The Culinary Studio
- Quiet Oaks' Autumn Reflections to Celebrate Caregivers
- Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Sherburne County Lake
- Waite Park Mayor Rick Miller Wrapping Up 23 Year Career
- Trump Rally in St. Cloud Has Big Price Tag
LOOK: Cool Car Features We Kind of Miss
Kids these days don't know what they're missing out on! But hey, let's be real, some of those old car features were pretty awesome. Yeah, they might've been a bit risky and even tried to kill us, but they made our rides feel way cooler.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz