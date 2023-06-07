Windows 11? Minnesota Scammers Can’t Wait For You To Make THIS Mistake

SCAMMERS AND HACKERS ARE STANDING BY...

I recently interviewed Katie Hultquist, owner of Computer Dynamics in St. Cloud, about the importance of updating your computer. Just how important is it to keep your computer software updated? Older computers will not be able to upgrade to Windows 11, and because of this, hackers and scammers are just waiting for you to make the mistake of keeping that old computer running without the necessary software updates that are required to keep you safe as time goes by.

What makes this round of hacking especially different, is that older computers will no longer be supported once Windows 11 is available. For those that think they can beat hackers at their own game, it's a gamble that's probably NOT worth taking.

BEAT THE RUSH FOR END-OF-TIME SOFTWARE FOR WINDOWS

Katie recommends to her clients that are business owners running Windows 10 operating systems, to update to Windows 11 sooner than later. She believes there may be a rush for companies to update at the last minute, and there might be a lack of supplies to do it all at once. Staying ahead of the game will cost you less in several ways, including not being able to get the necessary computers you need due to lack of availability, or because you may end up with a data breach, causing your business to be inoperable for possibly weeks or months.

Photo by Katie Hultquist Photo by Katie Hultquist loading...

WHAT ABOUT EVERYDAY HOME USERS?

Home users also should have their computers evaluated sooner rather than later. If your computer can be upgraded, a professional can help you. If your computer CAN'T be updated, you are going to want to get a new computer before the mad rush comes in at the last minute.

CAN MY COMPUTER BE UPDATED TO WINDOWS 11?

If your computer CAN be upgraded to Windows 11, be cautious. Any Window upgrades can cause strange things to happen. She recommends that you do a FRESH load than doing an upgrade to help you avoid all those quirky things that might happen.

What about Apple Computers? Apple computers are a completely different story. Windows 11 will not affect you if you have a Mac. Mac programs have about a 10-year expectancy, but you may still want to check with a computer professional that you trust, to find out how much longer your computer has a healthy life before you need to buy a new computer.

We talked about lots of important details that you need to know regarding Windows 11 and what that could mean to you and those you love should you ignore the important message; that staying on top of your computer software upgrades is CRUCIAL in protecting yourself and those you care about from Minnesota hackers and scammers.

INTERVIEW WITH KATIE HULTQUIST OF COMPUTER DYNAMICS

