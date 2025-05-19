Wind Advisory Issued For Several Minnesota Counties Monday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Hold on to your hat. There's a wind advisory for several counties in Minnesota on Monday.
The National Weather Service has the advisory in effect until 8:00 p.m. Monday.
The wind advisory includes Stearns County along with areas to the west.
You can expect sustained east winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Soaking rain also impacts Minnesotans
Rain will move in gradually from the southwest on Monday, with widespread showers by the evening.
Widespread rain continues through Tuesday before ending on Wednesday.
Some areas could see 2 or more inches of rain through Wednesday, with the best chance in southern Minnesota
