Wind, Winter Weather Advisories Issued for Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Hold on to your hat and tie down your Christmas decorations, Wednesday is going to be quite blustery.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for much of Central Minnesota. It will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

You can expect northwest winds between 20 and 30 miles an hour with gusts up to 50 miles an hour.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects, including any untethered holiday decorations.

Up in northwestern Minnesota, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory. It will be in effect from 10:00 p.m. Tuesday through 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

A wintry mix initially Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations up to one inch and a glaze of ice are possible. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Some parts of the Red River Valley will also be in a Winter Storm Watch.

Meanwhile, over along the north shore of Lake Superior, there is a Winter Storm Warning.

Six to eight inches of snow is expected from Grand Marais to Grand Portage.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph creating areas of blowing snow.

