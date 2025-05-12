Man Tased, Arrested After Short Chase in Willmar

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- A man is in jail after leading police on a chase.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says a 49-year-old Willmar man is in the Kandiyohi County Jail for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, obstructing legal process, and potential controlled substance charges related to a vehicle pursuit that happened in Willmar shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Monday

Agents from the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force attempted to stop a vehicle leaving a hotel in Willmar that was being driven by a man who was wanted on outstanding controlled substance warrants out of Kandiyohi County.

The pursuit started in the 1500 block of 19th Ave SE and ended in the 1400 block of Gorton Ave NW in the City of Willmar after the driver stopped and exited the vehicle.

The driver refused to obey verbal commands, and a taser was deployed.

During a search of the vehicle, a sandwich-style baggie containing about 6 ounces of a white powdery substance was found, and a field test showed a positive result for the presence of a controlled substance.

