William Martin, 92, Big Lake

August 9, 1932 - January 10, 2025

Memorial services will be 4:00PM Friday, January 24, 2025 at St. Brendan’s Catholic Church in Green Isle for William Martin, 92 of Big Lake, who died Friday, January 10, 2025 at Cura of Monticello. Rev. Michael Kellogg will officiate and burial with full military honors will be in the parish cemetery in Green Isle followed by a dinner at the Club New Yorker in Green Isle. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Friday at the church in Green Isle. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake.

William was born August 9, 1932 in Minneapolis to Frank & Grace (Nevin) Martin. He graduated from Washburn High School in Minneapolis and went on to graduate from St. Thomas University in St. Paul. He served his country in the United States Army. He married Ramona Nygaard on August 23, 1958 at Incarnation Catholic Church in Minneapolis. William worked as an insurance salesman for 30 years until his retirement in 2000. He was an accomplished marathon runner, running until he was into his 70’s, 10 miles daily. William was an avid Minnesota sports fan. He was very proud of his Irish heritage. He and Ramona were very active members at Incarnation Catholic Church for over 70 years.

He is survived by his children, Gregory of Big Lake; Maria Burnham of Big Lake; Christopher of Austin; sister, Virginia Morris of Burnsville; 17 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Ramona, daughter, Theresa “Teri”, and two daughters in law, Cindy and Kelly.