William “Bill” Theodore Thommes, 85, St. Cloud

January 4, 1938 - May 10, 2023

William “Bill” Theodore Thommes, age 85, died peacefully in his sleep on May 10, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church on Monday, May 15 at 1:00pm. Following Mass, a Rite of Committal will take place in Assumption Cemetery followed by full military honors.

Visitation will be at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud on Sunday from 4 – 7pm and one hour prior to service at the church on Monday.

Bill was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota on January 4, 1938; the oldest of four children born to William and Teresa (Kasper) Thommes. He grew up in Lastrup and graduated from high school in Pierz. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1960 and was stationed at San Francisco and Pearl Harbor. He later graduated from the Instrumentation program at St. Cloud Vocational College and taught there briefly as well. Bill worked in building, bridge, and highway construction and manufacturing quality control. He retired from Falls Fabricating in Little Falls in 2005.

Bill married Elaine Arnold on May 18, 1963 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton, MN. Together they raised four children in St. Cloud until Elaine’s death in 1989. Music was a big part of Bill’s life. He played guitar and sang in bars around Morrison County as a teenager and later with many Navy buddies. He was a member of the St. Cloud Singing Saints Barbershop Chorus and the St. Augustine Church choir for over 45 years. Most of all he was a devoted and proud father and grandfather. He loved his family beyond measure and supported them in all of their activities and endeavors. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Bill is survived by his children Terri (Todd Mester), LeeAnn (Chris Bates), Billy (Theresa Cvar), and Steven (Abby); grandchildren Jake and Carly Mester, Colin and Otis Bates, and Farrah Thommes; brothers Jerome and Patrick (Rose); sister Mary (Raymond) Peka; nieces and nephews Eric, Adam, Tom, Chris, Kelly, Tony, Ken, AnnMarie, Julie, Leigh Ann, Jason, and Jeremy; and special friend Linda Patton.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Benedict’s Community, CentraCare, and St. Cloud Hospital for their care.

Bill is welcomed into heaven by his wife Elaine; parents Bill and Teresa; brothers- and sisters-in-law Eugene, Kenneth, Diane, and Linda; nephews Jack and Thomas; and many friends.