William “Bill” Lipinski, 84, Cold Spring

April 13, 1940 - August 10, 2024

attachment-William Lipinski loading...

William J. “Bill” Lipinski, age 84, died Sunday August 10, 2024, at the St. Cloud Hospital. A graveside service will be at Noon on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at the St. Boniface Parish Cemetery in Cold Spring, MN.

Bill was born in Richmond to Paul and Emma (Schug) Lipinski. He worked for many years at the Cold Spring Granite Co. and loved golfing, bowling, playing bingo and visiting with friends. He truly loved riding his wheelchair on the sidewalks in Cold Spring just to see what might be happening each day.

Survivors include his siblings, Shelia Lord and Dale Lipinski.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Loren, Paul Jr. and Donald.