William A. “Bill” Brinkman, 77, Paynesville

October 13, 1947 - October 26, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for William A. “Bill” Brinkman, age 77, of Paynesville. Bill passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 26 at the CentraCare Paynesville Hospital. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Private burial will take place in the St. Boniface Parish Cemetery in Cold Spring.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, November 1 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville. Visitation will continue after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

Bill was born October 13, 1947 in St. Cloud to Leonard and Vitalia (Theisen) Brinkman. He graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School and then St. John’s University. He served in the U.S. Army from 1970-1972. He married Bernadette “Bernie” Esplan on July 27, 1974 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. Bill taught a few years in Michigan and New Ulm, but spent over 30 years teaching math in Paynesville.

Bill enjoyed the outdoors, both fishing and hunting. He enjoyed playing cards, especially Bridge. For many years he and Bernie enjoyed winter cruises. He was a member of the St. Louis Catholic Church where he sang in the choir and taught religion. Bill loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.

Bill is survived by his wife Bernie, his sons David (Emily) and Andy (Mindy) both of Shakopee, his grandchildren Ben, Josh, Max, Olivia and Wyatt, his siblings Rob (Barb) of St. Joseph, Karen (Ron) Valentine of Blooming Prairie, Steve (Jeanette) of Cold Spring, John (Mitzie) of Avon, Tom (Diane) of Naperville, Illinois, Peter (Jan) of Otsego, Paul (Jodi) of St. Joseph and Scott of St. Joseph, and brother-in-law Bob Gray (Rhea) of White Bear Lake.

Preceding him in death were his parents, sister Sue Gray, godson Timothy Valentine and sister-in-law Eileen Brinkman.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the R.O.S.E Center in Paynesville.