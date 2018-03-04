Wilhelmina L. “Billie” Applegate, 89, Sauk Rapids

April 5, 1928 - March 4, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at St. Mary’s Cathedral lower church in St. Cloud for Wilhelmina L. “Billie” Applegate, age 89, of Sauk Rapids. Billie passed away peacefully on March 4, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her family. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Entombment will take place in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

Wilhelmina “Billie” was born April 5, 1928 in St Cloud, MN to Gregor and Lena (Kriegel) Dirschel. She married James D. “Jim” Applegate on June 12, 1946, in Fall River, MA. She was a homemaker for most of her life and enjoyed the time she worked for Zayre’s. She was Jim’s caregiver for many, many years but never complained. She enjoyed collecting and collecting, from beer glasses, bells, spoons and of course, Elvis memorabilia, etc... She loved garage sales, flea markets and little town antique shops. She and Jim loved camping and traveling with friends throughout the U.S. and Germany.

Billie is survived by her children David (Pamela), Barbara (Paul) Lenzen, Kathleen “Casey” (Kevin) Kennedy, all of St Cloud, Patrick (Nancy) of Waite Park, Nancy Applegate-Nakhleh of Falls Church, VA; sister Ginger (Ernie) Ahlers of Sartell and brother Gary (Shirley) Dirschel of Waite Park; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim Oct 21, 2011; infant daughter Barbara Ann; son Michael, March 12, 2017; brother Jerome Dirschel; and sister Mona Saatzer.

The Applegate family would like to extend their sincere thanks to all of Billie’s caregivers over the last 7 years at Ridgeview Assisted Living and St Cloud Hospital.

Memorials are preferred.