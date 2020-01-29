Wilfrid A. “Fred” Streit, 87, Waite Park

September 25, 1932 - January 28, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Wilfrid A. “Fred” Streit, age 87 of Waite Park who passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery in Waite Park.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Fred was born September 25, 1932 in Luxemburg, Minnesota to William and Anna (Fischer) Streit. He married Renee G. Mohs on May 17, 1958 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Fred was employed as a printer by Sentinel Printing for many years and was also self-employed as a linotype operator. Fred was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish.

Fred will be remembered as a kind and gentle man. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, gardening and especially spending time with his family.

Fred is survived by his wife, Renee; children, Perry (Denise) of Waite Park, Dale (Jill) of St. Joseph, Daniel (Mary) of St. Joseph and Gina of St. Joseph; 11 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brothers and sister, Richard (Mary) of Rochester, Jane (Dean) Hoffmann of Sartell and Bill (Cathy) of Circle Pines.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Eileen Conrad.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

Fred’s family would like to thank the Good Shepherd Community and CentraCare Hospice Staff for all their gentle care.