Wilfred M. Kulzer, 93, Paynesville

October 16, 1927 - November 15, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date to honor the life of Wilfred M. Kulzer, age 93, of Paynesville, MN. Willie passed away on November 15, 2020 at Glen Oaks Senior Living in New London. Private burial will take place at the St. Louis Catholic Church Cemetery in Paynesville.

Willie was born October 16, 1927 in Greenwald, MN to William and Lillian (Wiener) Kulzer. He grew up the oldest of seven siblings on the family farm in Greenwald. Willie served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957. On June 23, 1958, Willie married Lois Younkin in Paynesville, where they made a home, raised two sons, worked in the community, and lived together until 2020. Though a farmer at heart, Willie worked in Paynesville throughout his lifetime – many likely remember his work as operator of the Paynesville Roller Rink and as custodian at Paynesville Middle School.

Willie enjoyed his retirement with wife Lois by going to flea markets and auctions, helping friends, admiring old tractors, and trying to steal dessert from his two young granddaughters. Willie was the friendliest person you’ve ever met and could always be counted on for a good laugh, a funny joke, a little ribbing, and a warm smile.

Willie is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Lois, sons Terry (Sharon) of Paynesville and Patrick (Christina) of Arden Hills, two granddaughters Molly and Katy of Arden Hills, siblings Sr. Linda Kulzer, OSB, Dorine Fuchs, Virgil (Jen) Kulzer, and Jan Barthle, as well as loyal granddog, Tank.

Preceding Willie in death were his parents, and siblings Sr. Marilyn Kulzer, OSB and Donald Kulzer.

Willie’s family would like to thank the staff at Glen Oaks for their exceptional care.