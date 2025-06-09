Wet Week Ahead in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- After a cool start to the week, temperatures warm up briefly before we get into a stretch of more active weather.
The National Weather Service says heavy rain is possible Wednesday into Friday, especially across southern Minnesota.
So far in June, St. Cloud has had .79 of an inch of rain, which is .18 of an inch below normal for the month. For the year to date, St. Cloud has had 10.08 inches of precipitation, which is .16 of an inch below normal.
The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday says 71 percent of the state is still Abnormally Dry. And, 15 percent is still in a Moderate Drought.
