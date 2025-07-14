Gas Prices Climb In Minnesota Hitting $3.05 Per Gallon

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.0 cents per gallon, averaging $3.11.

The national average price of diesel has increased 3.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.67 per gallon.

Gas Buddy says with oil prices posting a modest uptick last week, the national average price of gasoline also inched slightly higher.

They say while the renewed tariff discussions could weigh on oil markets due to concerns about economic growth, absent any major developments, they still expect the national average to remain in the low $3 per gallon area, where it has been much of the summer.

