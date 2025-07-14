UNDATED (WJON News) -- Tuesday will be hot and humid heat indices reaching the upper 90s.

A cold front sweeps through late Tuesday, creating a chance of severe storms across much of the area. Damaging Winds, Large Hail, and a tornado or two are possible.

St. Cloud has had 1.45 inches of rain so far in July, which is a quarter of an inch below normal.

The following counties have a heat advisory in effect from noon Tuesday until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday: Anoka, Washington, Ramsey, Hennepin, Carver, Scott, and Dakota.

Plan accordingly to stay cool and beat the heat.

Cooler air arrives later this week.

This past weekend's air quality event will be one to remember for greater Minnesota. The MN Pollution Control Agency reported that a few areas set records for total amount of fine particle amounts due to wildfire smoke dating back to 2013.

