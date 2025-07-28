A Hot, Humid Day Ahead As Storms Roll Through Our Region

Photo by Dave Hoefler on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another round of severe storms is expected again Monday afternoon and evening, moving from west to east across the region.

All severe hazards are possible, with the greatest threat being damaging winds.

National Weather Service
Heavy rainfall rates between 1 to 2 per hour will be possible with today's storms. Urban ponding and flooding will be possible, especially in areas if training storms occur.

St. Cloud has had 4.18 inches of rain so far in July, which is an inch above normal.

Hot and humid again Monday afternoon, especially in southern Minnesota. Heat indices in this region are forecast to be 100-105 °F during the afternoon.

The average high temperature for St. Cloud for this time of the year is 82 degrees.

Stay in an air conditioned building if possible. If outside, take frequent breaks, stay hydrated, and wear loose, light-colored clothing.

