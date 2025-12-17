April 5, 1934 - December 15, 2025

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Wayne Lommel, age 91, of St. Cloud, will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, December 20, at the Saint Michaels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery at a later date. Wayne died Monday at St. Cloud Hospital. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Wayne was born April 4, 1934, in St. Cloud to Leo and Olivia (Bichler) Lommel. He graduated from Technical High School in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army between 1957 and 1959. He married Janave “Jan” Moser on June 13, 1959, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. He worked as a bricklayer with his brothers at Royl Masonry until he retired. He was a member of the Bricklayers Union, and he was a member of the Saint Michaels Catholic Church.

Wayne is survived by his grandchildren, Justin Lommel of Paynesville and Jessica (Cody) Boisjolie of Becker; his daughter-in-law, Pam Lommel of Pierz; his brother, Jim (Shirley) Lommel of Nisswa; two great-grandchildren; and his special friend, Marcy Thielen

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jan in 2011, his two sons, Mark Lommel in 1985, and Paul Lommel in 2024; his brothers and sisters, Richard Lommel, LeRoy Lommel, Dolores Hoffman, and Ione James.