Walz Remains on Short List of Potential Harris Running Mates

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz remains in the mix as a possible Vice Presidential running mate for Kamala Harris.

Fluence Media Political Analyst Blois Olson says there are reports he is one of three men she is still considering along with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly.

Olson says Walz's profile has been rising recently.

Governor Walz has done the national media circuit, he has found some new fans, and his folksy awe-shucks critiques of Donald Trump come across a little lighter and softer than the harsh critiques of other people, so we'll see.

Olson says he'll be watching Walz closely this week. He doesn't have anything on his public schedule on Monday.

He's been doing a national media hit every day. He's hosting a fundraiser for Harris tomorrow (Tuesday) in St. Paul, we'll see what kind of turnout that gets and enthusiasm. She won't be there, but I think it's kind of another part of the tryout to show her he can raise money for her in Minnesota.

Walz was asked on CNN's "State of the Union" if he would consider being Harris' running mate, but he didn't give a direct answer. He said that he would "do what is in the best interest of the country" if offered the chance to run with Harris. When pressed for a more definitive answer, he only said "We'll cross paths when we get there."

Harris is expected to make her decision in the next week to 10 days.

Meanwhile, Olson says the huge crowd that turned out for Donald Trump on Saturday in St. Cloud verifies that the Trump campaign has a lot of energy in Minnesota.

He says he expects Harris to make an appearance in Minnesota at some point, however, the latest polls have Harris leading Trump by about 10 points in Minnesota.

