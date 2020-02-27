Walter A. Kenning, 85, Luxemburg

February 5, 1935 - Febraury 26, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Walter A. Kenning, age 85, of Luxemburg. Walter passed away peacefully on February 26th at Heritage House/Savanna Prairie Assisted Living in Kimball with family by his side. Burial will take place in St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday and after 10:00 a.m. on Monday both at St. Mary Help of Christians Gathering Space in St. Augusta. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday in the Gathering Space. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Walter was born February 5, 1935 in St. Augusta to Norbert and Rose (Fischer) Kenning. He farmed with his brothers for many years prior to moving to his own farm in Luxemburg in 1959. He married Joyce Peterson on July 17, 1964 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church. He was a proud member of NFO (National Farmers Organization).

Walter loved a good bargain and was always on the lookout for a good deal. He also enjoyed a good game of checkers according to his rules, an afternoon nap and a bowl of ice cream. He will be remembered for his love of family, farming and generous nature.

Walter is survived by his children, Karen Preusser of Albertville, Renee Thorson-Vanek of Savage, Robert (Dianne) of Dassel, Mike (Michele) of Nowthen, Tom (Kim) of Luxemburg, Bill (Molly) of Luxemburg, Beth (John) Davenport of St.Cloud; former spouse; Joyce White; 14 grandchildren, Dustin (Megan), Samantha (Matt), Cari, Sarah (Jayson), Miranda (Jason), Ashley (Zach), Aaron (Emily), Sean, Spencer, Sawyer, Brady, Rylee, Christopher, Caiden; ten great grandchildren; brother, Br. Lawrence of New York; sisters, Rita (Jerome) Kettner of St. Augusta and Irene (Rob) Warfield of Texas; sister-in-law, Diane Kenning of St.Augusta.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Joseph.

A heartfelt thank you to the staff of Heritage House/Savanna Prairie and Moments Hospice for their compassionate care.

In the Words of Walter, “See you later Alligator, after while Crocodile.”