Wallace E. Halls, 96, Sauk Rapids and formerly of Glenwood

February 18, 1925 - August 23, 2021

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Wallace E. Halls, age 96, of Sauk Rapids and formerly of Glenwood who passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Private Burial will take place at Glenwood Lutheran Cemetery in Glenwood at a later date.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to services on Friday at the funeral home.

Wallace was born on February 18, 1925 in Brooten, Minnesota to Robert and Geoline (Hollen) Halls. He married Rose Mary Raaum on April 21, 1954. He farmed in Glenwood, worked for Pope County Highway Department in Maintenance, as well as working with his cousin farming.

He enjoyed farming, going to open houses, driving the country side, storytelling and visiting with people.

He is survived by his children, Bruce of Sauk Rapids, Dale of Sturgeon, Jeff of Huntingdon, TN and Julie Fettig of Verdel, NE; grandchildren, Tyler Halls, Jeff Jr Halls, Stephanie Halls, Ryan Fettig, Jackie Wieseler, Cody Halls, Jenny Halls, Kristy Halls and Rusde Stanley; 18 great-grandchildren; siblings, Guida Quale, Marvin “Skip” Halls, Joyce Peterson, and Janie Coleman; and many nieces and nephews.

Wallace was preceded in death by his parents; wife in 2011; daughter, Jeannie Stanely; and siblings, Ralph, Norse and Robert Jr. “Bobby”.

He will be Deeply Missed.