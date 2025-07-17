Waite Park Police are reporting a vehicle break-in on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says a vehicle window was broken and the vehicle was went through. She is unsure why that vehicle was the only one targeted. Mages suggests always locking car doors, and don't leave valuables within eyesight of onlookers. She says there have been numerous reports of people walking through parking lots checking for unlocked vehicles.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.